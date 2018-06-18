        <
          Juan Soto's HR in Nationals' continued game to be recorded as pre-debut

          7:02 PM ET
          Eddie Matz
          WASHINGTON -- Add time travel to the list of Juan Soto's accomplishments.

          On Monday, the Washington Nationals rookie crushed a pinch-hit homer against the New York Yankees in the continuation of a game that started May 15 -- five days before his big league debut.

          According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Soto's blast will not be considered his first major league homer, but it will be counted as a home run hit on May 15.

          "Pretty impressive," Nationals manager Davey Martinez said when asked whether he had ever seen a time-traveling rookie before. "I wish I could do that."

          Soto's homer Monday -- a two-run shot off New York reliever Chad Green that reached the back of the second deck in right-center field -- is his sixth since being called up from Double-A Harrisburg on May 20. It was the difference in the Nationals' 5-3 win.

          Prior to making his debut, Soto had just 31 at-bats above Class A. In 24 games with the Nationals, the 19-year-old rookie is hitting .321 with a .411 on-base percentage. Prior to the season, he was ranked as the No. 42 prospect in baseball by ESPN's Keith Law.

          Although Soto's feat Monday is unusual, it's not unprecedented. Former All-Star sluggers Dave Parker (1973) and Barry Bonds (1986) are among the players who recorded hits in the continuation of games that were started prior to them making their debuts.

