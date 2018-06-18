Los Angeles Angels pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Monday, while offering no new update on the right-hander's UCL sprain.

Ohtani left his pitching start June 6 after four innings due to the recurrence of a blister on his pitching fingers, and the team subsequently discovered the sprain.

The Angels said at that time that Ohtani's ulnar collateral ligament had a Grade 2 sprain, which typically indicates some degree of damage, but not a complete tear. The plan had been for doctors to reevaluate him three weeks from that date, but now that time frame has been moved back.

Ohtani's injury doesn't always require surgery, while Grade 3 sprains are usually repaired by Tommy John surgery. Angels general manager Billy Eppler said at the time, "we're hopeful that he can [avoid Tommy John surgery], that this is completely treatable with the biologic prescription that the doctors recommend.''

Ohtani, who will be 24 next month, is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA in his debut North American season, getting 61 strikeouts with a dazzling mix of 100-mph fastballs and precipitous breaking pitches -- including a vicious splitter, a pitch that typically puts significant stress on a pitcher's ligaments. The Angels' opponents are batting just .202 in his nine starts.

Ohtani also is batting .289 with six homers and 20 RBIs as baseball's most successful two-way player in decades. The designated hitter had cooled off slightly after an impressive start at the plate, batting .257 with two homers since April.