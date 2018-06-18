Javier Baez is forced to leave the game with a left elbow contusion, with X-ray results pending. (0:42)

CHICAGO -- Cubs infielder Javier Baez is feeling better a day after he was hit on the left elbow by a pitch.

Baez is out of the starting lineup for Chicago's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, but he could return as soon as Tuesday. He says his elbow is still pretty swollen, but he feels good and no X-rays were needed.

"I'm good," Baez said Monday. "It feels pretty solid. One more day."

Baez got hit by Jack Flaherty in the third inning of Sunday night's 5-0 loss at St. Louis. Baez, who leads the Cubs with 14 homers, says he knew he was going to be OK once the feeling returned to his arm.

Baez says Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina texted him Sunday night to see if he was all right.

Also Monday, the Cubs placed reliever Brian Duensing on the bereavement list and recalled left-hander Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa. Duensing's grandfather died on Saturday.

