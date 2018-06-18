CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw threw a three-inning simulated game at Wrigley Field on Monday, then pronounced himself ready to take a turn in the rotation.

That rotation may not be that of the Dodgers, said manager Dave Roberts.

"Absolutely we're ready for him to pitch in four or five days," Roberts said. "We haven't made that decision where.

"A rehab start for one of our faves, most likely [Triple-A Oklahoma City], or a major league start. It's a conversation, but I think obviously Clayton is going to be more on the aggressive side, which we all know and appreciate. But we have to have the conversation with the training staff and front office, and really try to figure out what makes the most sense for him and for us."

Kershaw hasn't pitched in a live game situation since May 31, when he left after five innings when his back tightened up in a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. That was Kershaw's first game back from the disabled list, where he had been since May 6 because of left biceps tendinitis.

Roberts says the lack of activity might play into whether Kershaw's next stop will come in a minor league rehab start or for the Dodgers.

"You can absolutely make that case," Roberts said. "That's kind of our thought, but then you talk to the player. But, yeah, when looking at how much he's pitched over the last couple of months, it hasn't been a whole lot. To see it in real competition, obviously that makes a lot of sense."

Kershaw's back trouble has been a persistent problem over the past few years. This season marks the fourth time he has ended up on the disabled list with a back-related problem and the third year in a row it has happened. However, all signs were positive in his workout on Monday on a hot, humid afternoon in Chicago.

"Everything went fine," Kershaw said. "Four or five days from now, I'll be pitching somewhere."

Still, Kershaw has thrown a total of five innings since May 1, and even he's not sure whether he's ready to stretch out to the six or seven innings the Dodgers have grown accustomed to getting from him over the years.

"That's a good question," Kershaw said when asked if he'll be ready to go that long in a few days. "I don't know how to answer that. Honestly, but vaguely. Today, I felt good. The next step will be in four or five days."

Kershaw, who can opt out of his contract after the season, has gone 1-4 with a 2.76 ERA, the latter of which is his highest since 2010. In his last start, the one against the Phillies, his velocity was down yet he still managed to hold Philadelphia to one run in his five innings.

The Dodgers have managed to overcome a number of rotation-related injuries this season and have gone 11-3 since Kershaw went back on the DL, and have moved within 1½ games of first place in the NL West.

Still, if Los Angeles is going to win its sixth straight division crown, chances are the Dodgers will need a lot more from their longtime No. 1 starter. That's why you couldn't help but detect a hint of optimism in Roberts' voice as he discussed Kershaw's effort on Monday.

"It was good, " Roberts said. "Very encouraged, just the way the ball was coming out today, the command of the fastball. For me, and obviously this setting is not a major league game, but for me, it's the best it's been in a month. For sure."