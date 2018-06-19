The New York Mets placed struggling outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day disabled list because of hip soreness.

The move was made retroactive to Monday.

Bruce, 31, was scratched from the team's lineup Monday against the Colorado Rockies. He had just returned to the lineup Sunday after missing three games with a sore back.

Bruce, who signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Mets as a free agent last offseason, is hitting just .212 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 62 games this season.

The three-time All-Star has 280 home runs in 11 major league seasons.

The Mets recalled right-handed reliever Tim Peterson from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.