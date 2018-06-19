        <
          Brewers designate Boone Logan for assignment

          6:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PITTSBURGH -- The Boone Logan experiment is over in Milwaukee.

          The NL Central-leading Brewers designated the left-handed reliever for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for rookie starter Freddy Peralta.

          Logan appeared in 16 games for Milwaukee, which signed him as a free agent in January hoping to use him as a left-handed specialist. He started the season dealing with a lat injury and struggled after joining the club in early May. The 33-year-old went 1-0 with a 5.91 ERA for the Brewers and had trouble getting out left-handed batters. Lefties went 9 for 22 (.410) against Logan with five extra-base hits.

          Peralta is scheduled to start against the Pirates on Tuesday night. He is 1-0 with a 3.72 ERA in two major-league starts.

