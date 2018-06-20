Philadelphia Phillies infielder J.P. Crawford will miss four to six weeks after suffering a broken left hand when he was hit by a pitch from the St. Louis Cardinals' Luke Weaver in the fourth inning on Tuesday night.

Crawford stayed in the game and went to first base after being examined by the team's trainer, but he exited before the top of the fifth.

"It's really tough," manager Gabe Kapler said. "I feel for him, the man. I feel for him, the player."

Maikel Franco took Crawford's place at third base, and he likely will see increased playing time with Crawford sidelined for the second time this season. With the Phillies using rookie Scott Kingery primarily at shortstop, Crawford had been moved to third and was sharing time with the inconsistent Franco, who is hitting .245 with nine homers and 36 RBIs.

It has been a rough rookie season for Crawford, who went on the disabled list on April 29 due to a right forearm strain. Crawford was activated on June 6, but he was just 6-for-29 at the plate since his return.

For the season, Crawford is hitting .194 with two homers and eight RBIs.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.