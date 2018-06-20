After Lewis Brinson and Hunter Strickland are involved in drama on Monday, Brinson gets hit on Tuesday. Buster Posey would also get hit. (1:02)

Miami starting pitcher Dan Straily and manager Don Mattingly were ejected in the second inning Tuesday night after Straily hit San Francisco's Buster Posey with a pitch in a contentious continuation of the Marlins-Giants series.

Giants starter Dereck Rodriguez plunked Marlins center fielder Lewis Brinson in the second inning. Plate umpire Andy Fletcher warned both benches, and Mattingly, upset that the warming came after only his player had been hit, came out to argue.

"I think everybody knows if you give one warning after one guy then you're asking for trouble out of the blue,'' Mattingly said after the game, which the Giants won 6-3 to even the three-game series.

"I'm sure Rodriguez didn't mean to hit Brinson and Straily didn't mean to hit Buster," he added. "If they thought there was going to be something going on they should have given both teams warnings before the game. If they thought it was intentional on their part, [Rodriguez] should have been out of the game."

Longtime Giants TV commentator Mike Krukow said that television microphones picked up Mattingly telling Posey, who had homered in the first inning, "You're next," as he was leaving the field in San Francisco.

Sure enough, Posey was hit by a pitch that was high and inside in the bottom half of the second. Giants manager Bruce Bochy then stormed the field in a rage and started giving the umpires an earful. Straily and Mattingly were ejected.

Whether it was intentional by Straily, Posey said: "I don't know. It sure seemed that way."

The tensions go back to last week, when the teams played in Miami. Straily threw a pitch that broke Giants third baseman Evan Longoria's finger.

Then on Monday night, Giants closer Hunter Strickland brushed back Brinson in the first pitch of his at-bat. Brinson singled in the game-tying run three pitches later and flipped his bat as he went to first base. When Strickland was knocked out of the game after giving up the go-ahead run, he and Brinson continued to exchange words.

Tuesday marked the first ejection of Straily's career, while Mattingly got tossed for the 35th time as both player -- seven times -- and manager.

"My response I guess would be: Were they throwing at Longoria? [Kelby Tomlinson] got hit in the back last night, so that's my response: Were they throwing at him?'' Bochy said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.