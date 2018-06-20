OMAHA, Neb. -- The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will play a regular-season game in Omaha the week the 2019 College World Series opens, a source confirmed to ESPN's Mitch Sherman on Wednesday.

The collaboration between Major League Baseball and the NCAA to arrange a game as a kickoff event to the CWS was first reported by The Associated Press.

A news conference with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is scheduled for Thursday at TD Ameritrade Park, the host site for the CWS.

The Tigers-Royals game would be held on Thursday, June 13 and would be the third game of a three-game series between the teams, with the first two games being played in Kansas City, the source told ESPN.

The move would be similar to the regular-season games played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in conjunction with the Little League World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.