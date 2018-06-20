        <
        >

          Omaha to host Tigers-Royals game as kickoff event for 2019 CWS

          2:36 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          OMAHA, Neb. -- The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will play a regular-season game in Omaha the week the 2019 College World Series opens, a source confirmed to ESPN's Mitch Sherman on Wednesday.

          The collaboration between Major League Baseball and the NCAA to arrange a game as a kickoff event to the CWS was first reported by The Associated Press.

          A news conference with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is scheduled for Thursday at TD Ameritrade Park, the host site for the CWS.

          The Tigers-Royals game would be held on Thursday, June 13 and would be the third game of a three-game series between the teams, with the first two games being played in Kansas City, the source told ESPN.

          The move would be similar to the regular-season games played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in conjunction with the Little League World Series.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices