PHILADELPHIA -- St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Michael Wacha left Wednesday's start against the Phillies with a left oblique strain.

The 26-year-old had thrown 75 pitches and was trailing 3-1 when he made a pitch and winced. After a visit to the mound, he left the game.

Wacha exited the game in the bottom of the fourth. He gave up three runs -- one earned -- in 3⅔ innings.

Wacha surrendered a two-run homer to Cesar Hernandez and pitched to one more batter before he was replaced by Mike Mayers.

Wacha is 8-2 this season with a 3.24 ERA in 14 starts. His win percentage is the best in the league. He was coming off a four-inning stint against the Cubs on June 15 in which he gave up eight earned runs.

