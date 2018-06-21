NEW YORK -- Billy Connors, a longtime Yankees executive and pitching coach, died Monday. He was 76.

Connors was a fixture around the Yankees for many years, first joining the club at the end of the 1988 season. The next year, he began three stints as Yankees pitching coach. In addition to serving in that role in 1989-90, he also worked in that capacity in 1994-95 and 2000.

He was perhaps best known with the Yankees for his time as vice president of player personnel from 1996 to 2012. It was during that span when the man many considered the organization's "pitching whisperer" helped recent greats including Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera hone some of the pitches that jump-started their careers.

The Yankees won five World Series in the years Connors served as an executive.

"The Yankees organization mourns the passing of Billy Connors, who was a close and trusted friend of my family for many years," Yankees general managing partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. "Since joining the Yankees at the conclusion of the 1988 season, Billy contributed to the organization in countless ways over his long career as a pitching coach, executive and advisor. On behalf of the Steinbrenner family, I extend our deepest condolences to Billy's family, friends and loved ones."

A native of Schenectady, New York, Connors played on the 1954 Schenectady All-Star team that won the Little League World Series.

Signed out of Syracuse by the Chicago Cubs, Connors played three seasons in the major leagues. After appearing in 11 games for Chicago in 1966, he spent two seasons with the New York Mets.

Before Wednesday night's game at Yankee Stadium, a moment of silence was held in remembrance of Connors.