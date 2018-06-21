There won't be another New York Yankees rookie lighting up the Home Run Derby this year.

Rookie phenom Gleyber Torres told the New York Post Wednesday that if he was asked to compete in the Derby, he'd pass.

Editor's Picks Longtime Yankees coach/exec Connors dies Many considered Billy Connors the Yankees' "pitching whisperer" for his help with greats like Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera.

"I'm not a home run hitter," the 21-year-old Yankees second baseman told the paper. "I'm a contact hitter."

That's not what the numbers say. On Tuesday, Torres hit his 14th career home run in his 50th game. Teammate Aaron Judge, last year's Home Run Derby winner as a rookie, also had 14 homers in his first 50 games. Judge has said he won't be back to defend the title in the Derby, scheduled for July 16 at Nationals Park in Washington, during this year's All-Star Game festivities.

There's no word yet on participants, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he's fine with any of this players competing.

"I think that's an individual thing. I wouldn't stand in the way. If a guy was hurt or something, I may not want him to, but for the most part, [I'd be OK with it]."