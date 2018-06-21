Minnesota Twins infielder Eduardo Escobar, who leads the majors with 32 doubles this season, left Thursday's game in the top of the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch earlier in the game.

Boston Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello hit Escobar on the right elbow in the bottom of the first inning. Escobar remained in the game before leaving in the fourth. He was replaced at third base by Taylor Motter.

The Twins announced that Escobar has a bruised elbow and is considered day-to-day.

Escobar, who is hitting .299 with 12 home runs and a team-leading 48 RBIs, is just 15 doubles shy of tying Justin Morneau's club record of 47, set in 2008.