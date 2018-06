The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Michael Wacha on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday with a left oblique strain.

Wacha exited his start Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the fourth inning after 75 pitches. He gave up three runs, one earned, in 3⅔ innings.

He's 8-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 15 starts for the Cardinals this season.

In another move, the Cardinals recalled right-hander John Gant from Triple-A Memphis.