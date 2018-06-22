Clayton Kershaw will be back for the Los Angeles Dodgers sooner than expected.

The ace left-hander will skip a scheduled rehab appearance and instead will start for Los Angeles on Saturday against the Mets in New York.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that with rain in the forecast in Omaha, Nebraska, where Kershaw was scheduled to make his rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, the Dodgers decided to change plans and start him against the Mets.

Kershaw hasn't pitched in a live-game situation since May 31 because of a tight back. He threw a three-inning simulated game at Wrigley Field on Monday.

Kershaw, who can opt out of his contract after the season, is 1-4 with a 2.76 ERA, his highest since 2010.

He has thrown a total of five innings since May 1, with left biceps tendinitis hampering him as well.