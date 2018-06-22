Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was suspended without pay for 75 games on Friday for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, the league announced.

Osuna, 23, was charged with assaulting a woman on May 8 and placed on administrative leave. The league has been investigating the charges since.

The suspension, which Osuna will not appeal, is retroactive to May 8 and extends through August 4, 2018.

In a statement, the Blue Jays said they supported the decision to suspend Osuna and said they would have no further comment, citing the legal matters involved.

Osuna has a court date on July 9 and will plead not guilty to the charges, his attorney said. The Blue Jays issued a statement Friday saying, "The Blue Jays support the decision by the Commissioner's Office to suspend Roberto Osuna. As this remains a legal matter, the club will have no further comment at this time."

Osuna has appeared in 15 games this season with nine saves and a 2.93 ERA. The righty was an All-Star last year when he went 3-4 with 39 saves and a 3.38 ERA.

MLB and the players' union agreed on a domestic violence policy in 2015. It allows the league to discipline a player for a domestic violence incident regardless of whether there are charges or a trial.

Pitcher Aroldis Chapman was the first player disciplined under the policy when the league suspended him for the first 30 games of the 2016 season. Days later, shortstop Jose Reyes was suspended 51 games.