Ronald Acuna Jr., the touted Atlanta Braves youngster on the disabled list since May 28 due to a knee injury, went hitless in two at-bats for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday night in what was his first rehab appearance.

Acuna has been dealing with a mild ACL sprain in his left knee suffered while running through first base on a grounder at Fenway Park on May 27.

The 20-year-old slowly has been working his way back to the big league club. He was slated to play five innings for Gwinnett on Friday but left after three due to wet field conditions in Georgia. He grounded out and flied out in his two at-bats.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Acuna will remain with Gwinnett through the weekend, meaning he won't be activated from the 10-day disabled list before Monday.

"Results won't have anything to do with [when he's activated]," Snitker told reporters. "It's all about health -- how he feels running the bases, coming out of the box and things like that. At this point, he doesn't need to get results. If he's healthy and getting at-bats, that's all I'm worried about."

Speaking before Friday's Gwinnett game, Acuna said he's thankful the injury has mended as quickly as it has; initial fears were that he had more significant knee and back injuries.

"I'd like to thank God for how everything has gone throughout this whole process," Acuna said through an interpreter, according to MLB.com. "I'm just kind of anxious and excited to get on the field."

Acuna was hitting .265 with five homers and 13 RBIs in 51 games. He entered the season ranked No. 1 on ESPN Insider Keith Law's top 100 prospects list and was called up by Atlanta in late April.

Also Friday, the Braves placed rookie hurler Mike Soroka on the DL with right shoulder inflammation and promoted outfielder Danny Santana from Gwinnett.