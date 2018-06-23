MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers recalled veteran infielder Brad Miller from Triple-A Colorado Springs and optioned struggling outfielder Domingo Santana.

Miller, acquired from Tampa Bay on June 10 in exchange for first baseman-outfielder Ji-Man Choi, was in the Brewers starting lineup at second base for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, batting sixth.

Santana hit .278 last season for Milwaukee with 30 homers and 85 RBI, but never got on track this season. He has hit .249, with three homers and 17 RBI in 189 at-bats.

With Jesus Aguilar and his team-best 16 homers earning more time at first base, recently activated Eric Thames has been playing more outfield, reducing Santana's role.

Miller batted .256 with five homers and 21 RBI in 48 games this season with Tampa Bay.