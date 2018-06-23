        <
          Aaron Sanchez, Jaime Garcia head to DL; Marcus Stroman activated

          7:51 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Toronto Blue Jays have put pitchers Aaron Sanchez and Jaime Garcia on the 10-day disabled list.

          The Blue Jays activated right-hander Marcus Stroman off the 10-day disabled list. He'd been out since May 8 with shoulder trouble.

          Stroman was set to start Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels. He is 0-5 with a 7.71 ERA.

          Toronto also recalled left-handed reliever Tim Mayza from Triple-A Buffalo.

          Sanchez suffered a right finger contusion before starting an 8-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, giving up two runs in one inning before leaving the game. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA.

          Garcia is dealing with soreness in his left shoulder, manager John Gibbons said. Garcia is 0-6 in his past 10 starts and has not won since April 17.

