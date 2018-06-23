ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Toronto Blue Jays put pitchers Aaron Sanchez and Jaime Garcia on the 10-day disabled list and activated right-hander Marcus Stroman off the DL.

Stroman, who had been out since May 8 with shoulder trouble, got the start Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels and pitched five scoreless innings in the Jays' 4-1 win. He got a no-decision after allowing six hits and one walk and striking out five.

Stroman said it was his best performance of the season and that he was able to effortlessly switch between pitches that he described as "easy" and "natural" coming off his hand. After going through a limited spring training because of shoulder inflammation, Stroman treated his stint on the disabled list as a second chance to get his body ready for the season.

"I thought he looked like the old guy," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

Toronto also recalled left-handed reliever Tim Mayza from Triple-A Buffalo.

Sanchez suffered a right finger contusion before starting an 8-5 loss to the Angels on Thursday, giving up two runs in one inning and then leaving the game. He is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA.

Garcia is dealing with soreness in his left shoulder, manager John Gibbons said. Garcia is 0-6 in his past 10 starts and has not won since April 17.

