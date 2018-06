Cincinnati Reds infield prospect Nick Senzel is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right index finger.

Ranked No. 9 in ESPN Insider Keith Law's listing of the top prospects entering the 2018 season, Senzel suffered the injury on Friday with Triple-A Louisville.

The 22-year-old was the Reds' top pick and the second overall selection in the 2016 draft.