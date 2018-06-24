        <
        >

          Mets put Jason Vargas (calf) on DL night before scheduled start

          1:38 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Jason Vargas was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Mets with a strained calf a day before his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

          New York announced the move following an 8-3 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday night. A replacement starter was expected to be named early Sunday.

          The left-handed Vargas is 2-6 with an 8.60 ERA in nine starts since opening the season on the DL with a broken right hand. He most recently gave up seven runs in 2⅓ innings at Coors Field on Tuesday.

          Chris Flexen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Vargas' spot.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices