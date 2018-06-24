NEW YORK -- Jason Vargas was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Mets with a strained calf a day before his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York announced the move following an 8-3 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday night. A replacement starter was expected to be named early Sunday.

The left-handed Vargas is 2-6 with an 8.60 ERA in nine starts since opening the season on the DL with a broken right hand. He most recently gave up seven runs in 2⅓ innings at Coors Field on Tuesday.

Chris Flexen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Vargas' spot.