        <
        >

          Braves' Arodys Vizcaino put on disabled list with right shoulder inflammation

          12:31 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves have placed closer Arodys Vizcaino on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

          The decision on Vizcaino was made before Sunday's game against Baltimore after the right-hander had been unavailable to pitch in the first two games of the series due to shoulder soreness. The move was made retroactive to Thursday.

          Vizcaino is 2-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 15 saves in 17 opportunities.

          The Braves selected the contract of right-hander Evan Phillips from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was 4-4 with a 2.31 ERA in 26 games, all in relief.

          One option to close games while Vizcaino is on the DL is hard-throwing left-hander A.J. Minter, who has two saves.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices