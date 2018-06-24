CINCINNATI -- Perhaps the Chicago Cubs have found one answer to former MVP Kris Bryant's mini power slump.

Bryant will miss his second consecutive game with a sore left shoulder on Sunday, though the Cubs don't believe it's a serious injury that will require a trip to the disabled list.

"It's OK," Bryant said Sunday morning. "I think it's a result of swinging too much ... It's been pretty sore for about five days."

Bryant indicated he's been taking more swings in the batting cage lately as he's been colder than normal over the last month or so. His OPS in June is .707, 200 points lower than his career average. Over his last five games, with the sore shoulder, he was 6-for-22 before missing Saturday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. On Friday, he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

"He's pretty resilient," manager Joe Maddon said. "He's had other issues that I thought would take a lot longer [to work through] and they have not. Let's just go day-to-day right now."

The Cubs are trying to avoid a sweep by the Reds, as Maddon didn't disagree with the notion that the team is in a bit of "survival mode" right now. The manager got a call around sunrise on Sunday from his traveling secretary, who told him his starter for the day, Tyler Chatwood, was heading back to Chicago for the birth of his first child. Mike Montgomery is taking his place.

The team also announced reliever Rob Zastryzny was placed on the disabled list after leaving Saturday's game with back tightness, while Saturday's starter, Luke Farrell, was optioned back to Triple-A Iowa. Righties Justin Hancock and Cory Mazzoni were recalled to take their place.

There is a good news. Yu Darvish (triceps) will make a rehab start on Monday for Class A South Bend and could be ready for the majors after that, while setup man Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder) threw off a bullpen mound on Sunday as he continues to rehab. Closer Brandon Morrow is also rehabbing after injuring his back while getting undressed earlier in the week.

Most important, though, is getting Bryant back on the field. The offense has scored just seven runs in three games against the Reds.

"I feel like there's a negative to go in the trainer's room and telling them you're hurt but sometimes it's what you have to do to get better," Bryant said. "If we can figure this out now it'll pay off in the long run."