PHILADELPHIA - The New York Yankees placed catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right groin injury suffered in Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay.

In corresponding moves, the Yankees optioned outfielder Clint Frazier back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka and pitcher Giovanny Gallegos from Triple-A. Higashioka was the only remaining catcher on the Yankees' 40-man roster.

Gary Sanchez has 14 home runs but is hitting .190 with a .291 on-base percentage through 63 games. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Higashioka is hitting .191 with five home runs and 22 RBI with a .593 OPS in 51 games for the Yankees' affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Until Sanchez, 25, returns, he will be replaced in the regular lineup by backup catcher Austin Romine, who is hitting .305 with four home runs and 20 RBI in 28 games with the Yankees this season.

Sanchez was injured trying to beat out a 6-4-3 double play in the 10th inning of Sunday's 7-6 loss, which came at the end of a three-game Rays sweep of the Yankees.

Although he's among the Yankees' leaders with 14 home runs, Sanchez is hitting .190 with a .291 on-base percentage through 63 games this season.

Former Yankees catcher Jorge Posada weighed in on Sanchez's injury early Wednesday, telling ESPN New York's 98.7 FM Humpty & Canty that he thought this period away from baseball could be a good thing for the struggling Sanchez.

"I always look at things positive. This might be a positive thing for the Yankees," Posada said. "He's a hell of a hitter. He's going to hit. He's going to hit.

"Like I said, this might be a good thing for him. Able to regroup, able to work on some things and come back strong."