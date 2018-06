New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo didn't start in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates because of a sore right pinkie.

Nimmo hurt his pinkie when he was hit by a pitch Sunday. An MRI showed no broken bones, and he is day-to-day.

"Real good news,'' manager Mickey Callaway said.

Nimmo entered as a pinch runner in the eighth inning Monday and stayed in the game to play left field.