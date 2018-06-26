The Boston Red Sox placed right-handed pitcher Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left knee inflammation.

In Wright's last outing, on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the knuckleballer gave up 10 hits and 10 runs in 3⅓ innings, including three homers.

Steven Wright was lit up by the Mariners in his last outing and was placed on the disabled list with a sore left knee. Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP

Wright, 33, is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances, including four starts, this season. He began the season on the 10-day disabled list recovering from left knee surgery and made his first appearance of the season May 15.

The move to the disabled list is retroactive to Saturday. The Red Sox called up right-handed pitcher Justin Haley from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Wright's spot on the roster.

Haley made his Red Sox debut June 13 at Camden Yards, pitching two scoreless innings in a 5-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He has a 3.06 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 12 starts for Pawtucket this season.