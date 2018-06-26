New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson is taking an immediate leave of absence to undergo treatment for cancer.

Addressing the media Tuesday, Alderson said his cancer had returned in April and that he is undergoing chemotherapy. Alderson had previously been diagnosed with cancer in December 2015.

"You got to deal with it," Alderson said Tuesday. "It's a matter of rearranging priorities."

John Ricco, J.P. Ricciardi and Omar Minaya will split the role of GM for the time being.

Alderson, 70, took over for Minaya as the team's full-time GM in 2010. He signed a contract extension late last year.