The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain.

Cain exited Saturday's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals with groin tightness and hasn't played since. The team's leadoff hitter is hitting .291 with eight home runs, 26 RBI, 48 runs scored and 16 steals this season for Milwaukee.

The move is retroactive to Sunday.

OF Keon Broxton was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.