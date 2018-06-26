Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson has had another setback with his troublesome left calf.

Donaldson suffered what the team is calling an acute strain of the calf while fielding ground balls in Florida ahead of a rehab stint.

The team says he will be evaluated in three weeks.

Donaldson was placed on the disabled list June 1 due to tightness in the calf. The 2015 American League MVP was batting .234 with five home runs and 16 RBIs.

There was hope he could rejoin the Blue Jays on their next homestand, which runs from Friday to July 8.