Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout threw Tuesday -- the first time he's done that in a week -- and reported improvement in his sprained right index finger.

However, Trout again did not play center field Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox, instead serving as the Angels' DH for the seventh straight game.

"Hopefully, I'll play in a few days," he told reporters.

Trout has four hits in 18 at-bats since moving over to DH full-time.

"It's tough," Trout said. "Obviously I want to get out there, just the mindset of staying locked in. It's been different, but I'm trying my hardest to get back in the outfield."

Trout faces another challenge Tuesday night as the Angels open their series against the Red Sox. He is batting .371 with a .957 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 79 plate appearances at Fenway Park, but it is the only American League stadium in which Trout has never homered.