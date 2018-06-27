A body was discovered Tuesday inside a walk-in freezer at SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves.

A spokesperson for the Cobb County police said an investigation was underway.

"This is still an active investigation so I am unable to speculate whether or not foul play is a factor," Officer Sarah O'Hara told reporters.

The man found was a third-party contractor, and there was no indication he had any ties to the team, O'Hara said. His body was discovered by another worker.

Tuesday night's home game between the Braves and the Cincinnati Reds was played as scheduled.

O'Hara said the team was assisting with the investigation.