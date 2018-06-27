A body was discovered Tuesday inside a walk-in beer cooler at SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves.

A spokesperson for the Cobb County police said an investigation was underway.

"This is still an active investigation so I am unable to speculate whether or not foul play is a factor," Officer Sarah O'Hara told reporters.

The man found was a third-party contractor, and there was no indication he had any ties to the team, O'Hara said.

The worker's body was discovered by another worker. Earlier reports had described the walk-in beer cooler as a freezer.

Tuesday night's home game between the Braves and the Cincinnati Reds was played as scheduled.

O'Hara said the team was assisting with the investigation.