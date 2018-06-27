PHILADELPHIA -- New York Yankees starter Luis Severino employed an electrifying array of triple-digit pitches Tuesday night to overpower the Phillies on his way to sole possession of the league lead in pitchers' wins.

"It seemed like the life on his fastball, it's always good. [Tuesday] it seemed really special," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "As I like to say, that thing was 'crispy.'"

According to Statcast's numbers, Severino's fastball was scorching.

Luis Severino struck out Odubel Herrera in the fourth inning with a 100.6 mph heater. Hunter Martin/Getty Images

In total, the right-hander threw 12 pitches that traveled 100 mph in the Yankees' 6-0 win over the Phillies. That tied a career high for 100 mph pitches from him in a game. Severino's 44 100 mph pitches this season also leads all major league starters.

"I was getting ahead in the count with the fastball, and I saw they weren't catching up to my fastball and so I took advantage of that," said Severino, who now boasts a 12-2 record.

Severino was throwing so hard throughout the night that on his 98th pitch -- five shy of the final one he threw -- he delivered a 100.1 mph fastball that Phillies shortstop Scott Kingery fouled off.

It wasn't even the hardest ball Severino threw.

His fastest pitch Tuesday also was the hardest one he has thrown all season. In the fourth inning, he struck out Odubel Herrera with a 100.6 mph heater that Herrera couldn't catch up to.

"It's hard to hit 100 mph at the top of the zone," Yankees catcher Austin Romine said. "That's what Sevy does. He goes out there and throws six, seven, eight innings with a 100 mph fastball and a really good slider."

This latest outing ended in seven innings of scoreless, six-hit, nine-strikeout ball for the 24-year-old. This start marked the 24th time since the beginning of last season that Severino had allowed one run or fewer. No other major leaguer has had that many such outings in the past two seasons.

The next closest is Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer, who recorded his 22nd start in which he allowed one run or fewer in that span.

As the days go by, Severino continues to identify himself alongside some of the best pitchers in the game.

"He's certainly in that conversation," Boone said. "There's no question that he's our ace, and we know that when he gets the ball, he has a chance to dominate and we have a good chance to get it done that day."

Severino's next start could come Sunday night when the Yankees host the rival Boston Red Sox. A pivotal midseason series, the three games in the Bronx will be a good pre-All-Star break test for the two teams that have been separated in the American League East in recent days by mere percentage points.

Boone said his coaching staff would spend the remainder of Tuesday night discussing whether or not it wanted Severino to pitch the upcoming series finale.

As for Severino, there's no question where he wants to be this weekend: on the mound at Yankee Stadium.

"I want to face any team," Severino said. "I'm not scared of anybody."