The Boston Red Sox, needing depth in the infield, have signed 16-year veteran Brandon Phillips to a minor league deal.

"He is reporting to Florida to get himself in playing shape," Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said. "Once he has accomplished that, he will join (Triple-A) Pawtucket."

Brandon Phillips, who could provide depth for the Red Sox at second base, has 210 home runs over a 16-year career. Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

Phillips, who has not played in the majors this season, will play second and third and will take some grounders at first, Dombrowski said. If he is not in the majors by mid-July, Dombrowski said, he has "numerous" opt-outs.

Phillips, who spent most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, played 144 games with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels last year, batting a combined .285 with 13 home runs and 60 RBIs. He has a career .275 average, with 210 home runs and 949 RBIs.

With second baseman Dustin Pedroia having played only three games and sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury, Phillips could back up Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt at the position.

Phillips switched to third base for the Braves last August to make room for Ozzie Albies and played 25 games there last season.

Phillips, who turns 37 on Thursday, has won four Gold Gloves, in 2008, 2010, 2011 and 2013, all with the Reds.