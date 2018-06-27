Orioles slugger Manny Machado apologized Wednesday for not running out a double-play ball a night earlier in a loss to the Seattle Mariners.

The game in Baltimore was tied 1-1 in the sixth inning when the Orioles loaded the bases on three straight singles. Machado bounced into a 4-6-3 double play, breaking into a trot long before he reached first base.

Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said after the game that what happened with the three-time All-Star would "be addressed." The two spoke about it Wednesday, and Machado later apologized.

"At the end of the day, there's no excuse for not running it out," Machado told reporters. "I take full responsibility for not running. I should have run hard. It looks bad. It looks bad for people who follow me, people who look up to me, and I fully apologize for letting people down; but next time, I'll run. There's no excuse for that."

In other Orioles news, outfielder Craig Gentry (left rib fracture) and right-hander Darren O'Day (hamstring strain) were placed on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday. O'Day hurt his left hamstring while fielding a bunt Tuesday night, and Gentry sustained a left rib fracture when hit by a pitch in Atlanta on Friday.

Baltimore recalled utility man Steve Wilkerson and right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis from Triple-A Norfolk. Wilkerson made his major league debut last week, and Yacabonis is expected to start Thursday against Seattle in place of Dylan Bundy, who went on the disabled list Tuesday.