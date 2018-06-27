Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp lost his appeal and will serve his one-game suspension Wednesday night against the Chicago Cubs.

"Matt will watch the game somewhere, not from the dugout, and we'll play a man short," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Kemp and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos were suspended for one game apiece by Major League Baseball earlier this month because of a scuffle that followed a collision at home plate. Chirinos served his suspension when it was handed down on June 15.

Kemp said at the time he was surprised by the punishment and he appealed because he disagrees with it.

"Nothing happened," he said. "Just a little pushing. I've seen way worse happen. So I guess we'll see what they decide, but I don't agree with it."

Kemp was trying to score from second base on a two-out single by Enrique Hernandez in the third inning of the teams' June 13 game at Dodger Stadium. Chirinos caught a throw from right fielder Nomar Mazara and had his glove out to tag Kemp, who barreled into the catcher with his arms up and leading with his shoulder. Chirinos' helmet flew off as both he and Kemp fell to the ground.

Both benches and bullpens cleared after Chirinos and Kemp got up and shoved each other. Kemp was restrained by Rangers starter Cole Hamels.

No punches were thrown, but Chirinos and Kemp were both ejected.

Kemp currently leads the Dodgers in batting average (.311) and RBIs (47) and is tied for second on the team in home runs (13).

