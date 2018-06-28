        <
        >

          Angels SS Zack Cozart to have surgery on torn labrum

          8:46 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zack Cozart will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.

          Cozart was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 15.

          He had continued discomfort in the shoulder, and a second opinion revealed the tear.

          The Angels said the surgery will be in "the near future." They did not announce a time frame for how long he'll be out.

          Cozart is hitting .219 with five home runs and 18 RBIs this season. He signed a three-year, $38 million deal with the Angels in the offseason.

          Cozart had a career year with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017, batting .297 with 24 home runs and 63 RBIs and starting in the All-Star Game.

