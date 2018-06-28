Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zack Cozart will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.

Cozart was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 15.

He had continued discomfort in the shoulder, and a second opinion revealed the tear.

Zack Cozart, an All-Star with the Reds in 2017, signed with the Angels in the offseason. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Angels said the surgery will be in "the near future." They did not announce a time frame for how long he'll be out.

Cozart is hitting .219 with five home runs and 18 RBIs this season. He signed a three-year, $38 million deal with the Angels in the offseason.

Cozart had a career year with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017, batting .297 with 24 home runs and 63 RBIs and starting in the All-Star Game.