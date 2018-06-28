Angels reliever Jake Jewell goes to field the ball at home plate and his right leg gets caught underneath him. He'd leave the game on a stretcher. (0:26)

Los Angeles Angels reliever Jake Jewell had to be taken off the Fenway Park field on a stretcher after a play at home plate in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox.

With runners on second and third and Mitch Moreland at the plate, Jewell uncorked a wild pitch. He raced to the plate to cover and appeared to slip before getting there, with his right ankle getting caught beneath him.

The right-hander remained down on the ground for several minutes before a stretcher was wheeled out to home plate. He was taken to a local hospital.

"He's getting evaluated, I think, at Massachusetts General,'' Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Hopefully we'll get an idea of what's happening sometime tonight."

The Martinez run counted, giving Boston a 9-6 lead that would hold as the final score.

Jewell had just been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City before the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.