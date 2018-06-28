        <
          Angels reliever Jake Jewell has broken right fibula; season over

          6:04 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jake Jewell broke his right fibula in Wednesday night's game with the Red Sox in Boston and will need season-ending surgery.

          Jewell was trying to make a play at the plate in the eighth inning. With runners on second and third and Mitch Moreland at the plate, Jewell uncorked a wild pitch.

          He raced to the plate to cover and appeared to slip before getting there, with his right ankle getting caught beneath him.

          The right-hander remained down on the ground for several minutes before a stretcher was wheeled out to home plate. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation.

          Jewell will undergo season-ending surgery Friday, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

          He was making only his third major league appearance Wednesday night.

          Jewell, 25, had been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake before Wednesday's game. He had been 3-4 with five saves and a 3.08 ERA in a combined 26 relief appearances this season between Double-A Mobile and Salt Lake.

