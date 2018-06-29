Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich left Thursday night's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds because of tightness in his lower back, the team announced.

Yelich, who was slated to start in center field, grounded out in the top of the first and did not take the field in the bottom half of the inning. He was replaced by Keon Broxton.

The Brewers were already without regular center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who went on the 10-day disabled list earlier this week because of a strained groin.

Yelich, 26, is hitting .289 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs.