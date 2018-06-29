Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow was named to the Eastern League all-star roster Friday.

Tebow is an outfielder for the New York Mets's Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Tim Tebow will play in the Eastern League's all-star game on July 11. AP Photo/Matt Smith

"He's made some big strides, and once again, you have to heap praise on his work ethic," Binghamton manager Luis Rojas told the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin. "He's put some work in to get the point where he is."

In 67 games, the 30-year-old former Florida and NFL quarterback is batting .261 with 12 doubles, 5 home runs and 30 RBIs.

His .733 OPS is 35th-best in the league and he is hitting .318 in June.

So how does that stack up to the rest of the Eastern League all-stars? The rest of the position player all-stars are hitting a combined .288 with an average of nine home runs per player, according to ESPN's Stats & Information.

Tebow, who works for ESPN's SEC Network, was an all-state baseball player at Nease High School in Florida.

In 2016 Tebow decided he would pursue a career in professional baseball four years after he last played in the NFL.

The Eastern League all-star game will be played July 11 in Trenton, New Jersey.