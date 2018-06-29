CHICAGO -- Yu Darvish traveled to Texas to get another opinion on the sore triceps muscle that flared up again in a bullpen session Thursday.

The setback ended plans for the right-hander's return to the Chicago Cubs rotation this weekend.

Darvish was scheduled to consult with Dr. Keith Meister, an orthopedic surgeon who is one of the Texas Rangers' team physicians, the Cubs said. The 31-year-old Darvish broke into the majors with the Rangers and pitched for them from 2012 until he was traded to the Dodgers in July 2017.

On Friday, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said there's no timetable for Darvish's return.