Los Angeles Angels lefthander John Lamb will have Tommy John surgery, the team announced Saturday.

Lamb becomes the fourth pitcher on the squad this season to have the season-ending surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery in Los Angeles.

John Lamb got just five outs in his start against the Red Sox on Tuesday CJ GUNTHER/EPA

Lamb had started three games for the Angels after being called up June 16 and had a 7.20 ERA in 10 innings pitched.

He lasted just an inning and two-thirds in his most recent outing against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing five runs, three earned, on six hits and a pair of walks. He went on the DL the next day.

Lamb joins teammates Garrett Richards, Blake Wood and Keynan Middleton in undergoing the surgery this season.

Righthander Jake Jewell underwent successful right ankle surgery Friday. Jewell broke the ankle as he ran in to cover home plate Wednesday in a game against the Red Sox.

The team estimated a six-month recovery time for Jewell.

Also Friday, shortstop Zack Cozart had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The team estimated a six- to eight-month recovery for Cozart.