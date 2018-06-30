ARLINGTON, Texas - Shin-Soo Choo is out of the Texas Rangers lineup a night after reaching base in his 41st consecutive game, tied for the longest in the majors this season.

Choo said before Saturday's game against the Chicago White Sox that he has been dealing with a sore right quad for at least 10 days. He said it has really bothered him the last couple of days.

Manager Jeff Banister said it was a chance to get Choo off his legs with a day off. The manager didn't rule out him being a pinch-hitter.

Choo's on-base streak matched Philadelphia's Odubel Herrera for the longest in the majors this season.

The last longer streak in the American League was 43 games by Minnesota's Joe Mauer in 2015.

Choo's streak is the longest for the Rangers since Otis Nixon's 44-gamer in 1995, and five short of Julio Franco's team record set in 1993.