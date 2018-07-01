Vince Velasquez leaves Saturday's game in the second inning after being hit by a line drive and making the throw to first base. (0:43)

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right forearm Sunday, a day after he was hit on his pitching arm by a line drive.

The Phillies activated right-handed reliever Pat Neshek in a corresponding move. Neshek has been sidelined this season by a strains to his right shoulder and elbow.

Velasquez, who is 5-8 with a 4.69 ERA, was struck in the forearm by Adam Eaton's liner in the second inning of the Phillies' 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday. He dropped his glove, hustled to retrieve the ball as it deflected toward third base and unleashed a strong toss with his opposite arm that nipped the speedy Eaton at first for the final out.

After completing the play, Velasquez dropped to the ground, writhing in pain and clutching his right arm. He was pulled from the game with a bruise, having allowed one run and three hits.

X-rays were negative, a better result than he anticipated.

"I thought something was broken," he said following the game. "Thanks to God, nothing is severe."

Neshek re-signed with the Phillies in the offseason after Philadelphia traded him to the Rockies in 2017, a season in which he earned his second All-Star appearance with a 1.59 ERA in 62⅓ innings pitched.

The Phillies also on Sunday recalled right-hander Jake Thompson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned left-hander Zac Curtis there in his place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.