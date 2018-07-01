CINCINNATI -- The Milwaukee Brewers optioned struggling shortstop Orlando Arcia to Triple-A Colorado Springs before Sunday's series finale against the Reds.

In a corresponding move, Milwaukee recalled right-hander Aaron Wilkerson from Colorado Springs.

The 23-year-old Arcia has hit .197 in 66 games, including 56 starts. He hit .277 in his first full year last season.

This is the second time the Brewers have sent their former top prospect to Triple-A this season. The team first did so in May in the hopes of jump-starting him offensively in a pressure-free environment but had to recall him shortly after when shortstop Tyler Saladino hit the disabled list with a sprained left ankle.

Brad Miller was in Milwaukee's starting lineup at shortstop on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Wilkerson pitched in three games for the Brewers in September 2017, going 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA. This is his first appearance with Milwaukee this season.

