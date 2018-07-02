Following in their footsteps: Best father-son combos in sports

There have been many families in sports in which the talent extends beyond one generation. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., for instance, has been absolutely demolishing minor league pitching, hitting .331 and slugging .531 across four seasons and reminding pretty much everyone of his Hall of Fame dad. With Vlad Jr. getting called up to the major leagues, it's a good time to take a look at some of the most successful father-son combos in sports history.

We also take a glimpse into the future with some up-and-comers to keep an eye on in the next generation.

MLB

Ken Griffey Sr. (left) and Ken Griffey Jr. were the first father-son duo to hit back-to-back home runs in a game. AP Photo/John Bazemore

Ken Griffey Sr./Ken Griffey Jr.

Father's accomplishments: Ken Griffey Sr. played 19 seasons in the major leagues, mostly with the Cincinnati Reds. He was part of the Big Red Machine that won World Series titles in 1975 and 1976. Griffey Sr. was a three-time All-Star and finished his career with a .296 batting average, 152 home runs and 859 RBIs. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the 1980 All-Star Game and has been inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame.

How his son followed: Ken Griffey Jr. also had a long career, playing 22 seasons in the big leagues, including 13 with the Seattle Mariners and nine with Cincinnati. Griffey Jr. was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016 after a stellar career. He is seventh all-time with 630 career home runs and was a 13-time All-Star along with winning 10 Gold Gloves for his play in center field. He was the American League MVP in 1997 and led the AL in home runs four times during his career. In 1990, Griffey Sr. and Griffey Jr., both playing for the Mariners, made history when they became the first father-son duo to hit back-to-back home runs in a game.

Barry Bonds (left) and Bobby Bonds each hit 30 home runs and stole 30 bases in five different seasons. AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Bobby Bonds/Barry Bonds

Father's accomplishments: Bobby Bonds played the majority of his 14 seasons with the San Francisco Giants and became just the second player to hit 300 career home runs and steal 300 bases, joining Willie Mays. He set records for most times leading off a game with a home run in a season (11) and in a career (35) -- both of which have since been broken. Bonds was a three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner.

How his son followed: Barry Bonds played 22 seasons, mostly with the Giants, and was a seven-time National League MVP. Bonds holds the record for most career home runs, with 762, and for most home runs in a single season, with 73. He was a 14-time All-Star, 12-time Silver Slugger Award winner and eight-time Gold Glove Award winner. Bonds tied his father for the most seasons with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases with five. He also holds the MLB records for most walks (2,558) and intentional walks (688) during his career.

Twelve-time All-Star Roberto Alomar (left) was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011 and his father, Sandy, shared in the celebration. AP Photo/Richard Drew

Sandy Alomar/Roberto Alomar/Sandy Alomar Jr.

Father's accomplishments: Sandy Alomar Sr. played 15 seasons and could play all infield and outfield positions. He was an All-Star in 1970 and played a full 162-game season that year and in 1971. Alomar Sr. was a talented bunter and aggressive on the basepaths, totaling 227 stolen bases during his career, including 39 in 1971.

How his sons followed: Twelve-time All-Star Roberto Alomar was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011. He won World Series championships with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993. Roberto Alomar won more Gold Gloves (10) than any other second baseman and finished his 17-year career with a .300 batting average, 2,724 hits and 210 home runs. Sandy Alomar Jr. was the first rookie catcher to start an All-Star Game, winning Rookie of the Year and a Gold Glove Award in 1990. Alomar Jr. was named an All-Star six times during his 20-year career and had a 30-game hitting streak in 1997.

Cecil Fielder (left) and Prince Fielder are the only father-son duo to each hit 50 home runs in a season. AP Photo/Morry Gash, File

Cecil Fielder/Prince Fielder

Father's accomplishments: Cecil Fielder was a three-time All-Star and won a World Series title with the New York Yankees in 1996. In 1990, Fielder was the first player to hit at least 50 home runs in a season since George Foster did in 1977. Fielder led the American League in home runs in 1990 and 1991 and in RBIs from 1990 to '92. Fielder hit 319 career home runs with 1,008 RBIs and was a two-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award.

How his son followed: Prince Fielder is the youngest player to hit 50 home runs in a season (his age-23 season), and Cecil and Prince Fielder are the only father-son duo to each hit 50 home runs in a season. Prince Fielder was a six-time All-Star and won the Home Run Derby twice -- once as an NL All-Star and once as an AL All-Star. Fielder totaled 319 home runs for his career, the same number as his father, and drove in 1,028 runs. Fielder was a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and the AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2015.

NBA

Dell Curry (left) retired as the Hornets' all-time scoring leader, and Stephen Curry has led the Warriors to three NBA championships. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

Father's accomplishments: Dell Curry retired as the Charlotte Hornets' career scoring leader (9,839 points) and ranked first in 3-pointers made (929). Curry was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 1994 and averaged 11.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game during his 16-year career.

How his sons followed: Stephen Curry has led the Golden State Warriors to three NBA championships and been named the NBA's Most Valuable Player twice. Curry is a five-time All-Star and was the NBA scoring champion in 2016. He holds the NBA record for most made 3-pointers during a regular season, with 402, and most regular-season consecutive games with a made 3-pointer, with 157. Seth Curry was a two-time NBA D-League All-Star and has spent time with several NBA teams, including averaging 12.8 points over 70 games in 2016-17 with the Dallas Mavericks. He signed recently with the Portland Trail Blazers during free agency.

Austin Rivers (right) was the first NBA player to play for his father, Clippers coach Doc. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Doc Rivers/Austin Rivers

Father's accomplishments: As a player, Doc Rivers was known for his defense, but he did average a double-double during the 1986-87 season with 12.8 points and 10.0 assists per game. He was an NBA All-Star in 1988 and played with four teams during his 13-year career. Rivers was named Coach of the Year in 2000 with the Orlando Magic and led the Boston Celtics to an NBA title as their coach in 2008. He has been head coach of the LA Clippers since 2013.

How his son followed: In 2015, Austin Rivers was traded to the Clippers and became the first NBA player to play for his father. Rivers has averaged 9.4 points per game during his six-year career, including 15.1 PPG in 2017-18 with the Clippers. In June 2018, he was traded to the Washington Wizards for Marcin Gortat.

Klay Thompson (left) and Mychal Thompson became the first father-son duo to have each won back-to-back NBA championships. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Mychal Thompson/Klay Thompson

Father's accomplishments: Mychal Thompson, the No. 1 pick in the 1978 NBA draft, won back-to-back NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987 and 1988. Thompson was on the All-Rookie team in 1979 and went on to average 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds a game during his career. He averaged a double-double in 1981-82 with 20.8 points and 11.7 rebounds per game.

How his son followed: Klay Thompson has won three NBA championships with the Warriors. Mychal and Klay Thompson became just the fourth father-son duo to have each won an NBA title as a player and the first to have both won back-to-back championships. Klay Thompson, a four-time All-Star, was named to the All-Rookie team in 2012 and won the 3-Point Contest in 2016. He holds the NBA playoff record for most 3-pointers made in a game with 11.

Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant (right) has made his father, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, proud. AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc

Joe "Jellybean" Bryant/Kobe Bryant

Father's accomplishments: Joe "Jellybean" Bryant played eight seasons in the NBA before heading to Europe and playing seven seasons with teams in Italy. He scored 53 points in a game twice during the 1987-88 season with Pistoia. Bryant played into his 50s, suiting up in the American Basketball Association.

How his son followed: Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant is third in career scoring with 33,643 points. He played 20 seasons for the Lakers and was named an All-Star 18 times. Bryant was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2008 and the Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010. He was the NBA scoring champion in 2006 and 2007 and was named to the All-NBA first team 11 times and the All-Defensive first team nine times. Kobe has had both his No. 8 and his No. 24 retired by the Lakers.

NFL

Archie Manning's sons Peyton (left) and Eli (right) have each led their teams to victories in two Super Bowls. Jason Merritt/Getty Images For DirecTV

Archie Manning/Peyton Manning/Eli Manning

Father's accomplishments: Archie Manning was a quarterback in the NFL for 13 seasons, mostly with the New Orleans Saints. Despite never leading a team to a winning record, Manning made the Pro Bowl in 1978 and 1979. He threw for 125 touchdowns and rushed for 18 more during his career. Manning has been inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor and Saints Hall of Fame.

How his sons followed: Peyton Manning was the first pick in the 1998 NFL draft and holds the NFL records for career passing yards (71,940) and passing touchdowns (539). He is the only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl for two franchises. A 14-time Pro Bowler, Peyton Manning was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player five times and a first-team All-Pro seven times. Eli Manning was the first pick in the 2004 NFL draft and has led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl titles, earning Super Bowl MVP honors both times. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and ranks sixth in passing yards in NFL history, and he started 210 consecutive games from 2004 to 2017, the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history.

Chris Long (56), who has won back-to-back Super Bowls the past two seasons, celebrates with his father, Howie (left), and brother, Kyle. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Father's accomplishments: Eight-time Pro Bowl selection Howie Long played his entire 13-year career with the Raiders organization. The defensive end helped the Raiders win the Super Bowl in 1984 and he was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1985. Long finished his career with 84 sacks and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He also made 10 fumble recoveries and two interceptions during his time in the NFL.

How his sons followed: Chris Long was the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NFL draft and has won back-to-back Super Bowls -- with the New England Patriots in 2017 and with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. The defensive end has recorded 63.5 sacks during his 10-year career and was named to the All-Rookie team in 2008. Kyle Long, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is a guard for the Chicago Bears. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2014 and made the All-Rookie team in 2013.

Clay Matthews (right) enjoys a moment with his father, Clay Matthews Jr., after the Packers won the Super Bowl in 2011. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Clay Matthews Jr./Clay Matthews III/Casey Matthews

Father's accomplishments: Clay Matthews Jr. played 19 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in 278 games, the most by a linebacker, and recorded 1,561 tackles, 69.5 sacks and 16 interceptions during his career. Matthews was a four-time Pro Bowler and was first-team All-Pro in 1984, recording 12 sacks that season.

How his sons followed: Clay Matthews III, a six-time Pro Bowler, helped the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl title after the 2010 season. The linebacker was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and has totaled 80 sacks, 14 forced fumbles and six interceptions during his nine-year career. Linebacker Casey Matthews played 2011-14 for the Philadelphia Eagles and recorded 2.5 sacks.

NHL

Bobby Hull (left) and Brett Hull were the first father-son duo inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. AP Photo/Darrell Sandler

Bobby Hull/Brett Hull

Father's accomplishments: Bobby Hull received the Hart Memorial Trophy twice as the NHL's most valuable player and also earned the Art Ross Trophy three times as the NHL's leading points scorer. The left wing won the Stanley Cup in 1961 with the Chicago Blackhawks and was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983. Hull led the NHL in goals seven times and was the second-leading goal scorer in NHL history with 610 when he retired (now 17th). Hull won back-to-back All-Star Game MVP awards in 1970 and 1971.

How his son followed: Brett Hull scored 741 goals during his career, the fourth-highest total in NHL history. The right wing won Stanley Cups in 1999 with the Dallas Stars (including scoring the championship-winning goal) and in 2002 with the Detroit Red Wings. Hull scored at least 50 goals in five consecutive seasons, and his 86 goals in 1990-91 are the third most in NHL history for a single season. He was named the NHL's MVP that season and received the Hart Memorial Trophy. Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009, joining his father to become the first father-son duo in the Hall.

Auto racing

Dale Earnhardt (left) won 76 Cup series races, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. won 26. AP Photo/Paul Kizzle, File

Father's accomplishments: Dale Earnhardt won 76 Winston Cup races, including the 1998 Daytona 500. Earnhardt also claimed seven NASCAR Winston Cup championships, tying Richard Petty for the most all time. It was 22 years before Jimmie Johnson matched the accomplishment again in 2016. Earnhardt died as a result of a collision in the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 and was posthumously inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame inaugural class in 2010.

How his son followed: Dale Earnhardt Jr. won 26 Cup series races, including the Daytona 500 twice (2004, 2014). He also had 260 top-10 finishes in Cup races during his career. Junior was a fan favorite, winning the Most Popular Driver award 15 times. He was the Busch Series champion in 1998 and 1999 before being named NASCAR Rookie of the Year in 2000. He is retired and a broadcaster now.

Honorable mention: Ray Boone/Bob Boone/Bret Boone/Aaron Boone; Felipe Alou/Moises Alou; Tom Gordon/Dee Gordon/Nick Gordon; Rick Barry/Brent Barry/Jon Barry; Bill Walton/Luke Walton; Larry Nance/Larry Nance Jr.; Tim Hardaway/Tim Hardaway Jr.; Bruce Matthews/Jake Matthews/Kevin Matthews; Jackie Slater/Matthew Slater; Gordie Howe/Mark Howe; J.P. Parise/Zach Parise; Peter Stastny/Paul Stastny; Lee Petty/Richard Petty/Kyle Petty; Mario Andretti/Michael Andretti/Jeff Andretti/Marco Andretti; Ken Norton Sr./Ken Norton Jr.; Calvin Hill/Grant Hill; Peter Schmeichel/Kasper Schmeichel.

Next generation

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef, a four-star recruit at UCLA, expects to return after a medical redshirt season in 2018-19. Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Vladimir Guerrero/Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a top prospect in the Blue Jays organization and showing flashes of the same power that made his father a nine-time All-Star.

Fernando Tatis/Fernando Tatis Jr.: Infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is a top prospect in the Padres organization but underwent thumb surgery in July that ended his 2018 season. ESPN's Keith Law rated Tatis as the No. 1 prospect in baseball at the season's midpoint. His father, Fernando Tatis, once hit two grand slams in the same inning.

Bobby Witt/Bobby Witt Jr.: Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., the son of former pitcher and World Series champion Bobby Witt, is the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 MLB draft.

Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez/Dereck Rodriguez: Pitcher Dereck Rodriguez made his MLB debut in 2018 for the Giants and went 6-4 with a 2.81 ERA on the other end of the battery from where his Hall of Fame father played for 21 seasons.

Craig Biggio/Cavan Biggio: Cavan Biggio is a highly ranked prospect in the Blue Jays organization, following his Hall of Fame father's lead and playing at second base.

Roger Clemens/Kody Clemens: Second baseman Kody Clemens, the 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year, is in the Detroit Tigers organization and showing his power at the plate; his father, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner, brought the heat from the mound.

Dante Bichette/Bo Bichette: Shortstop Bo Bichette is a highly touted prospect in the Blue Jays organization, playing in the infield; his father was an outfielder.

Andre Rison/Hunter Rison: Sophomore Hunter Rison has transferred from Michigan State to Kansas State and is looking to have the same kind of success as a wide receiver that his father, a Super Bowl champion with the Packers and five-time Pro Bowler, did during his 12-year NFL career.

Randy Moss/Thaddeus Moss: LSU sophomore Thaddeus Moss transferred from NC State and is a pass-catcher like his soon-to-be Hall of Fame father, but he plays tight end instead of wide receiver for the Tigers.

Michael Irvin/Michael Irvin II: Michael Irvin II is a junior tight end for the Miami Hurricanes. Will he find success like his Hall of Fame and three-time Super Bowl champion father, who also played for the Canes?

Larry Allen/Larry Allen Jr.: Larry Allen Jr. is a senior offensive lineman at Harvard and plays guard, like his Hall of Fame and 11-time Pro Bowl father did during his 14-year NFL career.

Marion Barber Jr./Thomas Barber: Thomas Barber is a junior linebacker for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and was first on the team in tackles in 2017. His father also played at Minnesota, as a running back, and went on to play in the NFL. Thomas' brothers, Marion III and Dominique, also played in the NFL.

John Bosa/Joey Bosa/Nick Bosa: Nick Bosa is a junior defensive end for Ohio State and was named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2017. His older brother, Joey, is starting his third season in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and was named to his first Pro Bowl last season. Their father was also a defensive end in the NFL.

Shaquille O'Neal/Shareef O'Neal: Shareef O'Neal, a four-star recruit at UCLA, will miss the entire 2018-19 season after doctors discovered a heart ailment that required surgery. The power forward expects to return after a medical redshirt season in 2018-19. His Hall of Fame and four-time NBA champion father played center.

Greg Anthony/Cole Anthony: Cole Anthony is No. 3 in the ESPN 100 basketball recruits for 2019. The point guard is undeclared; his father, also a point guard, played in the NBA for several different teams from 1991 to 2002.

Keith Tkachuk/Matthew Tkachuk/Brady Tkachuk: Left wing Matthew Tkachuk was drafted at No. 6 in 2016 by the Calgary Flames, and his brother, Brady, was selected at No. 4 in the 2018 draft by the Ottawa Senators. Their father, a left wing like his sons, is one of only five American-born NHL players to score at least 500 goals.

Michael Nylander/William Nylander/Alexander Nylander: William Nylander was selected at No. 8 in the 2014 NHL draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs and named Rookie of the Month in October 2016 and March 2017. His brother, Alexander, was drafted at No. 8 in 2016 by the Buffalo Sabres; both sons look to have long NHL careers like their father did.

John Harkes/Ian Harkes: Ian Harkes received the Hermann Trophy as the top college soccer player in the country in 2016 and is playing for D.C. United like his father -- who won two MLS Cup titles with the club and is a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.