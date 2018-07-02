The Detroit Tigers placed closer Shane Greene and outfielder Leonys Martin on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Greene has a strained right shoulder and Martin has a strained left hamstring. The Tigers reinstated left-handed reliever Daniel Stumpf from the disabled list and recalled outfielder Mikie Mahtook from Triple-A Toledo in corresponding moves.

Greene, who has 19 saves this season, pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Detroit's 9-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, but he had a noticeable decreased velocity on his fastballs, which were clocked between 91-93 mph. He told the team after the game that his shoulder had "been bothering him a little while," manager Ron Gardenhire told reporters.

"He came in a little frustrated," Gardenhire told reporters. "We've got to get this checked out. He can throw as hard as anybody, but it's not going anywhere."

Joe Jimenez will replace Greene, 29, in the closer role. The 23-year-old right-hander is 3-1 with two saves and a 2.77 ERA in 39 innings this season.

Martin, 30, also was on the DL in May because of his left hamstring. He is batting .257 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs this season.