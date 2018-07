Below are the voting totals from Major League Baseball's fourth ballot update for the 2018 All-Star Game that will be played July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve leads all of baseball with 3,405,815 votes. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman leads the NL with 2,905,301 votes.

American League

CATCHER No. Player Team Votes 1. Wilson Ramos Rays 1,063,708 2. Gary Sanchez Yankees 904,678 3. Brian McCann Astros 680,351 4. Salvador Perez Royals 497,711 5. Yan Gomes Indians 345,015

FIRST BASE No. Player Team Votes 1. Jose Abreu White Sox 1,312,221 2. Yuli Gurriel Astros 1,088,068 3. Mitch Moreland Red Sox 907,955 4. Albert Pujols Angels 688,594 5. Miguel Cabrera Tigers 499,603

SECOND BASE No. Player Team Votes 1. Jose Altuve Astros 3,405,815 2. Gleyber Torres Yankees 997,724 3. Dee Gordon Mariners 528,270 4. Jason Kipnis Indians 372,885 5. Jed Lowrie A's 255,092

THIRD BASE No. Player Team Votes 1. Jose Ramirez Indians 1,811,902 2. Alex Bregman Astros 1,050,370 3. Miguel Andujar Yankees 963,641 4. Adrian Beltre Rangers 590,283 5. Kyle Seager Mariners 447,940

SHORTSTOP No. Player Team Votes 1. Manny Machado Orioles 1,272,233 2. Carlos Correa Astros 1,135,152 3. Francisco Lindor Indians 898,977 4. Didi Gregorius Yankees 824,710 5. Jean Segura Mariners 675,140

OUTFIELD No. Player Team Votes 1. Mookie Betts Red Sox 3,119,106 2. Mike Trout Angels 2,666,972 3. Aaron Judge Yankees 2,021,348 4. George Springer Astros 1,141,661 5. Michael Brantley Indians 1,093,376 6. Andrew Benintendi Red Sox 1,071,135 7. Marwin Gonzalez Astros 768,281 8. Josh Reddick Astros 706,145 9. Eddie Rosario Twins 666,108 10. Mitch Haniger Mariners 652,563

DESIGNATED HITTER No. Player Team Votes 1. J.D. Martinez Red Sox 2,236,945 2. Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 977,274 3. Evan Gattis Astros 953,460 4. Nelson Cruz Mariners 601,794 5. Edwin Encarnacion Indians 559,915

National League

CATCHER No. Player Team Votes 1 Buster Posey Giants 1,384,631 2 Willson Contreras Cubs 1,240,132 3 Kurt Suzuki Braves 1,174,470 4 Yadier Molina Cardinals 913,149 5 J.T. Realmuto Marlins 818,925

FIRST BASE No. Player Team Votes 1 Freddie Freeman Braves 2,905,301 2 Anthony Rizzo Cubs 1,178,915 3 Brandon Belt Giants 802,027 4 Cody Bellinger Dodgers 661,485 5 Joey Votto Reds 479,803

SECOND BASE No. Player Team Votes 1 Ozzie Albies Braves 1,857,185 2 Scooter Gennett Reds 1,689,393 3 Javier Baez Cubs 1,586,888 4 Joe Panik Giants 493,573 5 Logan Forsythe Dodgers 379,325

THIRD BASE No. Player Team Votes 1 Nolan Arenado Rockies 2,326,711 2 Kris Bryant Cubs 1,370,631 3 Johan Camargo Braves 868,860 4 Eugenio Suarez Reds 601,219 5 Justin Turner Dodgers 496,912

SHORTSTOP No. Player Team Votes 1 Brandon Crawford Giants 2,303,516 2 Dansby Swanson Braves 1,162,263 3 Addison Russell Cubs 1,026,014 4 Trevor Story Rockies 820,484 5 Chris Taylor Dodgers 498,570